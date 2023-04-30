IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53
Katie Phang

Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

03:53

Katie Phang sounds off on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's suggesting stepmothers aren't "real mothers" during a House Subcommittee Hearing. Phang: "MTG may try to redefine what it means to be a mother, but she's wrong and will fail miserably because being a parent is certainly not what she thinks it is. Being a mother is more than just giving birth to a child. It's about unconditional love, guidance, patience, listening, and understanding. With Mother's Day around the corner, maybe MTG needs to take a moment and learn what that special day truly recognizes and honors."April 30, 2023

    Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53
