IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Katie Phang: 'You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red'

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    "Baffling"- Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin waiting 3 days to alert the White House on his Hospitalization

    07:16

  • GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

    08:12

  • Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34

  • Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

  • Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

    03:15

  • 'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million

    07:14

  • SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'

    07:48

  • Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

  • 'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas

    05:07

  • Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case

    06:39

  • Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22

  • Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • 'These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House' Rick Wilson on Trump's picks for VP

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

  • Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'

    06:25

  • The Problem with Polling

    06:20

Katie Phang

Katie Phang: 'You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red'

03:37

Katie Phang's inspirational message on how to keep the faith amid the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes while voting to protect American democracy as we know it.Jan. 7, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Katie Phang: 'You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red'

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    "Baffling"- Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin waiting 3 days to alert the White House on his Hospitalization

    07:16

  • GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

    08:12

  • Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34

  • Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All