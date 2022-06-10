IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43
  • UP NEXT

    Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

  • Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

Katie Phang

Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

12:43

The January 6th Committee held its first public hearing into the events that took place during the insurrection. Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok joins Katie Phang to discuss how the first hearing went.June 10, 2022

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43
  • UP NEXT

    Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All