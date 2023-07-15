IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban into law

Iowa becomes the 12th state in the U.S. to enact a near-total ban on abortion. Gov. Kim Reynolds wasted no time signing the bill which bans most abortions after 6 weeks into law on Friday. OB-GYN Dr. Emily Boevers joins Katie Phang to talk about what's at stake in reproductive rights for women and clinics in Iowa.July 15, 2023

