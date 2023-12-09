IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • "These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House" - Rick WIlson on Trump's picks for VP, top cabinet posts

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

  • Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'

    06:25

  • The Problem with Polling

    06:20

  • Rep. Crockett: The GOP 'don't want transparency' in Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:54

  • 'She changed my life' -Theane Evangelis, former clerk for Justice O'Connor

    05:54

  • Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends

    03:24

  • Amb. Regev: Anyone Dealing With Hamas Has To Have Nerves of Steel

    10:29

  • 'George Santos is the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress' - Rep. George Santos

    08:33

  • The sky is the limit to what we can become- Alex Imbot, Co-founder of The Community Grocer

    05:01

  • One American may be among the third round of hostage exchange

    01:56

  • How Conservative Lawyers Can Combat the Rising Threat of Donald Trump and His Extremist Followers

    07:26

  • 'It's a joyous moment...' David Rohde reacts to the Israeli hostages reuniting with their families

    07:42

  • DOJ sends evidence of Trump's inflammatory language in NY case to DC gag order hearing

    08:07

  • Families of hostages held by Hamas hope for release of loved ones

    06:47

  • Second round of hostages to be released amid ceasefire

    03:09

Katie Phang

Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

04:22

Katie Phang weighs in on the hypocrisy surrounding the sex scandal involving Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler and his far-right "Moms for Liberty" co-founder wife Bridget Ziegler. The couple both admit to having at least one threesome with a woman now accusing Mr. Ziegler of rape as calls grow for him to resign from his powerful Republican Party post.Dec. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • "These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House" - Rick WIlson on Trump's picks for VP, top cabinet posts

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All