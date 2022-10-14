IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

    12:52

  • Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage

    07:47

  • Father of Uvalde victim camped outside school district office for 10 days

    11:16

  • Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’

    08:13

  • Republicans rally around Herschel Walker amid bombshell abortion report

    08:02

  • George Conway: Trump investigations ‘fairly likely to produce indictments’

    11:09

  • Possible breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment

    07:03

  • SCOTUS’ upcoming term full of more blockbuster cases

    12:48

  • Frmr. FBI Agent: Judge’s endgame seems to be to help Trump

    09:40

  • ‘Where are people gonna live?’: Fmr. FEMA Administrator on Ian response

    08:22

  • Brett Favre and the Mississippi welfare scandal explained

    08:38

  • New reporting on evidence linking Roger Stone to Jan. 6 rioters

    09:15

  • Riggleman on Ginni Thomas: Don’t want all 3 branches involved in coup attempt

    14:51

  • Michael Cohen: ‘Do I believe there will be criminality for Donald? Absolutely.'

    14:24

  • FL state attorney to taking DeSantis to trial for suspending him

    06:26

  • Judge in Indiana stops statewide abortion ban from taking effect

    07:50

  • TX GOP Congresswoman unclear on position of separation of Church and state

    07:31

  • Fmr. Mayor of San Juan: Fiona described as ‘even worse than Maria’

    09:17

Katie Phang

Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’

08:32

At yesterday’s hearing, the January 6th Committee voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump. The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell joins Katie Phang to share his latest reporting. Oct. 14, 2022

  • Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    Hugo Lowell: Trump ‘was telling aides he wanted to go before the committee’

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Rex Chapman on Fox News, Hunter Biden, and battling addiction

    12:52

  • Nat’l Security Lawyer: Garland will only indict Trump for obstruction AND espionage

    07:47

  • Father of Uvalde victim camped outside school district office for 10 days

    11:16

  • Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All