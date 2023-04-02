IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie Phang hosts "The Culture Is: AAPI Women"

    05:17

  • Judge Rules Dominion Defamation suit will go to trial

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    How will Trump react to Tuesday's arraignment?

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen's lawyer on the Trump indictment

    06:01

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    05:22

  • GOP Slams 'Weaponization' of Justice System

    10:01

  • Trump's attorneys prepare defense for his arraignment in Manhattan

    08:32

  • 'Carrying our name forward': James Hong reflects on his extraordinary acting career

    06:58

  • At least 23 dead after tornadoes, wind storms slam Mississippi

    00:49

  • Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests in Truth Social post

    01:15

  • Social media's growing influence in politics

    06:01

  • Murky legal waters for Donald Trump

    06:07

  • Anger and confusion in Tennessee

    04:50

  • Mexico kidnappings put spotlight on medical tourism

    06:05

  • New revelations from unsealed court documents between Fox News and Dominion

    09:24

  • The Story of Civil Rights activist Viola Liuzzo

    07:05

  • Feds expand investigation into migrant child labor reports

    06:24

  • Biden's Student Loan plan in jeopardy from Supreme Court

    06:24

  • High-profile Republicans skipping CPAC this year

    10:01

  • 'Being given out like candy': The Ozempic craze limiting the supply of the diabetes drug

    06:09

Katie Phang

How will Trump react to Tuesday's arraignment?

05:52

As Donald Trump prepares to surrender to New York authorities on Tuesday, what's his new reality as the first former President of the United States ever to face criminal charges? Trump's niece, Mary Trump, joins Katie Phang to discuss.April 2, 2023

