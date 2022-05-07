IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

    09:30
    Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

    09:05

  • Oath Keeper says founder tried to call Trump on 1/6

    08:43

  • “Literally true, but incredibly misleading” answers from justices on Roe

    09:17

  • Tracking menstrual cycles to identify ‘misconduct’

    08:41

  • What would a post-Roe Alabama look like?

    08:19

  • George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38

  • Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

    11:47

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

    09:25

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

    11:08

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

    10:33

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

    10:08

Katie Phang

How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

09:30

Reproductive rights are in extreme jeopardy following a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, signaling the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley joins Katie Phang to discuss how the leak has affected her campaign. May 7, 2022

