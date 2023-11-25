How Conservative Lawyers Can Combat the Rising Threat of Donald Trump and His Extremist Followers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

The Colorado Supreme Court is taking up a case that could bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment. Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig joins Katie Phang to discuss this monumental case and the organization he's formed with other conservative legal minds to protect the constitution and nation from what he describes as a clear and present danger - Donald J. Trump.Nov. 25, 2023

