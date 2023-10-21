IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans head back to the drawing board as the Speaker fight continues

    08:10
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney for Kenneth Chesebro: 'He never believed 'The Big Lie''

    07:56

  • Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza pass through Rafah crossing

    03:18

  • One on One with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

    08:30

  • Keeping faith through times of war

    05:32

  • A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

    06:02

  • Fighting a War on Israel-Hamas Misinformation

    04:59

  • Members of National Israeli bobsled team among reservists called to war with Hamas

    07:52

  • The impact of a Gaza ground invasion on the region

    06:42

  • The Rise of Hamas

    07:02

  • 'If we can’t get our House in order…Israel is at risk'

    08:09

  • Rep. Andy Kim on the Israel-Hamas conflict

    06:18

  • Tensions escalate in northern Israel

    06:36

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: No House speaker jeopardizes response to Israel crisis

    05:53

  • Death toll rises for Israelis and Palestinians in second day of fighting

    03:58

  • Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

  • Hamas launches military operation against Israel

    07:36

  • ‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack

    03:44

  • National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    03:45

  • How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?

    02:52

Katie Phang

House Republicans head back to the drawing board as the Speaker fight continues

08:10

After Rep. Jim Jordan's failed campaign for House Speaker, Republicans have left Washington and plan to reconvene Monday to hold another Speaker candidate forum. Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Katie Phang to discuss the ongoing chaos on Capitol Hill and if the dysfunction is exactly what MAGA Republicans sought out.Oct. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House Republicans head back to the drawing board as the Speaker fight continues

    08:10
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney for Kenneth Chesebro: 'He never believed 'The Big Lie''

    07:56

  • Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza pass through Rafah crossing

    03:18

  • One on One with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

    08:30

  • Keeping faith through times of war

    05:32

  • A story of survival from the Israeli music festival massacre

    06:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All