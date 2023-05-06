IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

    07:36
Katie Phang

Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

07:36

Mylissa Farmer and her attorney, Michelle Banker, join Katie Phang to share Farmer's experience of being denied emergency medical care at hospitals in Missouri and Kansas due to strict abortion bans. They also discuss the first-of-its-kind investigation in which the Biden administration found that these hospitals had broken the law.May 6, 2023

    Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

    07:36
