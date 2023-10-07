IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    'I get to symbolize hope' - Inside the Jail to Yale Journey

    07:19

  • Setmayer: 'Will The Real Nikki Haley Please Stand Up?'

    05:50

  • Biden signs 11th-Hour Deal to Keep Government Running Temporarily

    05:26

  • Girl Scouts Troop filled with girls living in NYC shelters expands to include young migrants

    05:02

  • Federal worker, single mother of four, braces for looming government shutdown

    07:32

  • U.S. Child Poverty more than doubles as expanded pandemic tax credits expire

    05:25

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe

    07:10

  • Union leaders, automakers resume contract negotiations this weekend

    03:14

  • NFL's First Black Female Team President Gears Up for Second Season

    04:59

  • Courting Dark Money

    07:18

  • Why Republican voters are just not that into Gov. Ron DeSantis

    06:31

  • Record Rise in Antisemitism

    08:30

  • NYFW hosts Rise's third annual survivors fashion show

    06:38

  • Colorado voters use 14th Amendment to try and keep Trump off state's Ballot

    07:31

  • Alabama's Congressional Map Struck Down Again

    05:53

  • Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake

    02:38

  • Former Miss Texas announces run for state legislature

    05:44

  • A Breakout Moment for Vivek Ramaswamy

    08:18

  • Pence Campaign Faces Trump-Sized Problem

    07:14

Katie Phang

Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

05:04

The Hamas military group claims it has taken Israelis as hostages back into the Gaza Strip during its surprise attack on Israel. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on the ground where the conflict’s death toll stands at 22 but is expected to rise.Oct. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    'I get to symbolize hope' - Inside the Jail to Yale Journey

    07:19

  • Setmayer: 'Will The Real Nikki Haley Please Stand Up?'

    05:50

  • Biden signs 11th-Hour Deal to Keep Government Running Temporarily

    05:26

  • Girl Scouts Troop filled with girls living in NYC shelters expands to include young migrants

    05:02

  • Federal worker, single mother of four, braces for looming government shutdown

    07:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All