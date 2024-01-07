IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie Phang: "You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red"

    03:37

  • "Baffling"- Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin waiting 3 days to alert the White House on his Hospitalization

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34

  • Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

  • Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

    03:15

  • 'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million

    07:14

  • SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'

    07:48

  • Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment

    05:12

  • 'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas

    05:07

  • Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case

    06:39

  • Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal

    04:22

  • Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break

    08:57

  • 'These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House' Rick Wilson on Trump's picks for VP

    06:30

  • More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution

    02:35

  • Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’

    08:05

  • A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation

    05:30

  • Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'

    06:25

  • The Problem with Polling

    06:20

Katie Phang

GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

08:12

Donald Trump says he could've negotiated the Civil War, Nikki Haley says she has Black friends and Vivek Ramaswamy says the ex-president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, "got her job" because she's a Black woman. Nina Smith and Former Rep. Caros Curbelo join Katie Phang to discuss the latest on the countdown to the 2024 election.Jan. 7, 2024

  • Katie Phang: "You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red"

    03:37

  • "Baffling"- Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin waiting 3 days to alert the White House on his Hospitalization

    07:16
  • Now Playing

    GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon waits 3 days to inform White House that Secy. of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized in ICU

    01:34

  • Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

    06:51

  • New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

    09:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All