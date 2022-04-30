IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

    11:47

  • FL Democrats fight DeSantis congressional map

    09:25

  • McCarthy said he’d urge Trump to resign after 1/6

    11:08

  • What’s the deal with the publicly funded sports stadiums?

    10:33

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00

  • Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

    10:08

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

    08:55

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

    12:20

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

    12:26

  • Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’

    11:49

Katie Phang

George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

13:38

The chair of the House committee investigating January 6th, Rep. Bennie Thomson, recently announced that public hearings will begin in June. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Katie Phang to discuss. April 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    George Conway weighs in on Jan. 6 public hearings

    13:38
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio State Rep. sees pregnancy after rape as an ‘opportunity’

    09:10

  • Trump-backed election deniers running for state office

    08:01

  • Why is the DOJ declining to act on Trump?

    13:45

  • “Stupid” and “a bribe”: The GOP freakout over student loans

    12:39

  • Kara Swisher on Musk’s “virtue signaling” to conservatives

    11:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All