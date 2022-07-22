George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’
15:06
Share this -
copied
The January 6th Committee wrapped up its first series of hearings with Donald Trump's actions, or lack thereof, during the insurrection. Conservaitve attorney George Conway joins Katie Phang to discuss.July 22, 2022
The U.S. is not doing enough to combat climate change
09:39
Now Playing
George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’
15:06
UP NEXT
Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation
09:32
Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row
08:14
Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf
08:24
PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code