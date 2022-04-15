Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’
Despite clear evidence to the contrary, the GOP continues to push the idea that liberal policy is the culprit for gun violence in America. Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the mass shooting in Parkland, FL, joins Katie Phang to discuss. April 15, 2022
