IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    07:06

  • Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

    06:18

  • Election Workers Named as Victims in Georgia Trump Indictment

    06:58

  • Tuberville's Military Blockade

    06:15

  • Trump to skip first GOP presidential debate as other candidates struggle for strategy

    09:07

  • Trump's Mounting Legal Woes

    10:16

  • Mississippi abortion bans force 13-year-old rape survivor to give birth

    07:21

  • Former Florida teacher speaks out against strict education laws, book banning policies

    07:05

  • Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

    06:00

  • ER Doctor Describes 'War Zone' and the Long Road to Recovery Ahead After Deadly Maui Wildfire

    06:30

  • GOP Candidates Flock to Iowa State Fair

    07:41

  • Trump could be hit with fourth indictment this week

    04:37

  • Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars

    06:03

  • Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case

    07:30

  • Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 80

    04:54

  • The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

    05:11

  • Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation

    05:15

  • Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"

    06:14

  • Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes

    05:04

Katie Phang

Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

06:06

On Monday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will visit Maui after promising federal support, but the recovery effort is expected to be long and expensive with many families residing in shelters after losing their homes. Former MLB All-Star and Maui native Shane Victorino joins Katie Phang to discuss his effort to help the community he calls home recover.Aug. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    07:06

  • Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

    06:18

  • Election Workers Named as Victims in Georgia Trump Indictment

    06:58

  • Tuberville's Military Blockade

    06:15

  • Trump to skip first GOP presidential debate as other candidates struggle for strategy

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All