Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma

- Now Playing
Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma06:51
- UP NEXT
New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal09:08
Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel03:15
'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million07:14
SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'07:48
Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment05:12
'What are they trying to hide?' - Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS ethics concerns, subpoenas05:07
Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis signals jail time possible for Trump, co-defendants in Georgia case06:39
Hypocrisy with Florida GOP Leader amid Sex Scandal04:22
Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Prep for Holiday Break08:57
'These are people you would not put in charge of a Waffle House' Rick Wilson on Trump's picks for VP06:30
More aid trucks look to enter Gaza following U.S. veto of U.N. resolution02:35
Elie Mystal: Trump becoming more popular by ‘openly defying the institutions of the law’08:05
A new documentary explores the Terri Schiavo case that gripped a nation05:30
Trump wants to 'finish the hit job on our democracy'06:25
The Problem with Polling06:20
Rep. Crockett: The GOP 'don't want transparency' in Biden impeachment inquiry04:54
'She changed my life' -Theane Evangelis, former clerk for Justice O'Connor05:54
Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends03:24
Amb. Regev: Anyone Dealing With Hamas Has To Have Nerves of Steel10:29
- Now Playing
Former Capitol Officer turns to art to heal from Jan. 6th trauma06:51
- UP NEXT
New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal09:08
Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel03:15
'Historic verdict': See the lawyer who got Rudy Giuliani on the hook for $148 million07:14
SCOTUS case on mifepristone access 'could have devastating consequences for the entire country'07:48
Legal analyst on Rudy Giuliani's $148 million defamation civil judgment05:12
Play All