Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation
09:32
In its most recent hearing, the January 6 committee played audio of Secret Service radio traffic as they were planning to evacuate former Vice President Mike Pence. Olivia Troye, who served as a Homeland Security aide to Pence, joins Katie Phang with her reaction.July 22, 2022
