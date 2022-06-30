IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

    11:38
    Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

    09:22
    The future of IVF in post-Roe America

    08:35

  • Mark Cuban takes on rising drug prices

    08:40

  • Rabbi Barry Silver: The overturning of Roe v Wade is 'an abomination'

    06:54

  • Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

    11:52

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

    13:03

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

    07:53

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

    07:43

  • Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake

    07:07

  • Tensions escalate between DOJ & Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump ‘handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence’

    10:44

  • Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas

    16:41

  • Man with spear filmed outside Capitol on 1/6 was Loudermilk’s guest on 1/5

    09:19

  • Was Trump’s “Big Grift” illegal?

    07:09

  • Scandals surrounding Herschel Walker pile up

    08:14

  • Report: Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes

    08:23

  • ‘Not an anomaly’: MI GOP candidate arrested for alleged role on 1/6

    08:23

  • Ivanka Trump & William Barr on tape: Trump’s inner circle admits he lost 

    12:43

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

Katie Phang

Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

09:22

Following her bombshell testimony in front of the January 6th Committee, Cassidy Hutchinson’s credibility is being attacked by the GOP. Former White House Homeland Security advisor to Mike Pence Olivia Troye joins Katie Phang to bring her unique perspective to analyze the issue.June 30, 2022

