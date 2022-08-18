Which investigation poses the biggest threat to Trump?

Florida state attorney Andrew Warren is now suing Governor Ron DeSantis, after DeSantis removed him from office for comments he made about abortion and gender-affirming medical care. Warren joins Katie Phang to discuss what he hopes to achieve with the lawsuit. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/InstamsnbcAug. 18, 2022