Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars

- Now Playing
Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars06:03
- UP NEXT
Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case07:30
Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 8004:54
The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers05:11
Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation05:15
Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"06:14
Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes05:04
Trump Indictment Looms in Washington D.C.06:05
Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio07:54
Legacy Admissions Under Scrutiny after SCOTUS strikes down Affirmative Action06:15
Parkland father urges lawmakers to tour school shooting site, act on sensible gun reform08:53
Trump sounds like mob boss in Special Counsel's new obstruction charges in classified documents case06:13
Texas faces Monday deadline to avoid Dept. of Jusice suit over Rio Grande barrier to deter migrants05:45
One-on-One with Rep. Jamie Raskin08:17
16 'Fake Electors' Charged in Michigan07:04
VP Harris says FL officials trying to 'replace history with lies' with new Black history standards07:17
Fmr. Jan. 6 Cmte. Advisor weighs in on third potential Trump indictment06:38
One-on-one with Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce05:47
Parent of Parkland High School Shooting victim visits school five years later08:26
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs six-week abortion ban into law04:30
- Now Playing
Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars06:03
- UP NEXT
Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case07:30
Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 8004:54
The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers05:11
Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation05:15
Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"06:14
Play All