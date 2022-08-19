IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Florida court says teenager not ‘mature’ enough to have an abortion

Katie Phang

Florida court says teenager not ‘mature’ enough to have an abortion

10:02

Retired Miami-Dade child welfare judge Jeri Beth Cohen joins Katie Phang to discuss the case of a 16-year old girl in Florida who was denied an abortion by a panel of appeals court judges.

