IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida college students stage walkout in protest of DeSantis, GOP attacks on diversity education

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    One on one with Rep. Steve Cohen

    04:38

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith turning up the heat

    04:01

  • Tucker Carlson's access to 1/6 footage poses political and security concerns

    07:01

  • Fulton County Grand Jury Foreperson gives unusually candid interview

    07:47

  • Texas proposes banning Chinese citizens from owning state land

    04:42

  • New documentary tracks rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

    06:21

  • Determining Trump's next move

    07:40

  • Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

    03:33

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

    04:33

  • Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

    06:19

  • Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

    04:09

  • Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33

  • Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

    08:34

  • Frmr. Capitol Police Chief says he was not warned of ‘significant concerns’ for 1/6

    07:08

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Dowd: ‘Only area of dysfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34

  • Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:18

Katie Phang

Florida college students stage walkout in protest of DeSantis, GOP attacks on diversity education

04:50

Student organizer Ben Braver and Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani join Katie Phang to discuss this week's protest of Gov. DeSantis' aggressive actions against diversity initiatives on campus.Feb. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida college students stage walkout in protest of DeSantis, GOP attacks on diversity education

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    One on one with Rep. Steve Cohen

    04:38

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith turning up the heat

    04:01

  • Tucker Carlson's access to 1/6 footage poses political and security concerns

    07:01

  • Fulton County Grand Jury Foreperson gives unusually candid interview

    07:47

  • Texas proposes banning Chinese citizens from owning state land

    04:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All