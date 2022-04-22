IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00
  • UP NEXT

    Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

    10:08

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

    08:55

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

    12:20

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

    12:26

  • Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’

    11:49

Katie Phang

FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

13:00

Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried joins Katie Phang to discuss her lawsuit against the Biden administration over a ban on medical marijuana users buying guns.April 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00
  • UP NEXT

    Why are unqualified judges making decisions for the nation?

    11:47

  • Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

    10:08

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

    08:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All