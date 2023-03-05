IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Story of Civil Rights activist Viola Liuzzo

    Feds expand investigation into migrant child labor reports

    Biden's Student Loan plan in jeopardy from Supreme Court

  • High-profile Republicans skipping CPAC this year

  • 'Being given out like candy': The Ozempic craze limiting the supply of the diabetes drug

  • Florida college students stage walkout in protest of DeSantis, GOP attacks on diversity education

  • One on one with Rep. Steve Cohen

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith turning up the heat

  • Tucker Carlson's access to 1/6 footage poses political and security concerns

  • Fulton County Grand Jury Foreperson gives unusually candid interview

  • Texas proposes banning Chinese citizens from owning state land

  • New documentary tracks rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

  • Determining Trump's next move

  • Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

  • Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

  • Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

  • Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

  • Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

Katie Phang

Feds expand investigation into migrant child labor reports

The Biden administration has launched a widespread crackdown after reports of migrant children working in slaughterhouses and other industries. Federal authorities are trying to figure out how children from Central America, some as young as 12 and 13 years old, ended up working potentially dangerous jobs.March 5, 2023

