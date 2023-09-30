IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Federal worker, single mother of four, braces for looming government shutdown

07:32

Jessica Lapointe, federal employee and single mother of four, joins Katie Phang to discuss the impact of the Republican-led government shutdown on her life and millions of other federal workers.Sept. 30, 2023

