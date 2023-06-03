Federal prosecutors obtain tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified docs

Behind the power and threat of A.I.06:31
Democratic congressional staffer shares deeply personal abortion story05:23
Federal prosecutors obtain tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified docs06:59
Authors, writers, poets concerned over increase of book bans across the U.S.05:58
Trump-appointed Judge Kacsmaryk set to hear Planned Parenthood lawsuit04:56
Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview03:52
NAACP issues Florida travel advisory05:42
DeSantis' presidential Twitter announcement falls flat07:51
New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications05:29
One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting06:14
The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood05:34
Gun Violence and U.S. Tourism06:14
The cost of DeSantis' war on culture07:13
Katie Phang's message to moms03:03
A Year After the Buffalo Mass Shooting07:11
Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race05:13
Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities07:35
How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology06:16
Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills06:15
New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape05:43
