IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time

    07:22

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31

  • Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05

  • Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence

    07:13

  • Democrats Increase Calls for Ethics Probe into SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

    06:12

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits

    05:39

  • Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month

    05:28

  • Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now

    08:11

  • Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week

    05:31

  • Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries

    07:27

  • Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week

    06:04

  • The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride

    06:23

  • Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban

    09:35

  • NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America

    04:39

  • Celebrating One Year of 'The Katie Phang Show'!

    05:12

  • Bombshell Thomas reporting renews call for SCOTUS reform

    06:31

  • GOP's Bizarre reaction to Trump's Indictment

    04:15

  • One-on-one with Michael Cohen

    09:19

Katie Phang

Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

05:45

Tucker Carlson was like a gateway drug for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories during his show, and the extreme right-wingers ate it all up. But now, the future of the far-right views in mainstream media is up in the air. Ben Collins joins Katie Phang to discuss where the far-right extremist content might go from here.April 30, 2023

  • Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time

    07:22

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31

  • Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05

  • Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All