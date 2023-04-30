Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood03:53
- Now Playing
Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson05:45
- UP NEXT
South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time07:22
Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court06:31
Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators08:05
Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence07:13
Democrats Increase Calls for Ethics Probe into SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas06:12
Tennessee Legislature passes bill to shield gun companies from lawsuits05:39
Celebrating National Autism Awareness Month05:28
Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill for now08:11
Lawmakers support Black Maternal Health Week05:31
Republican surge on book bans and defunding libraries07:27
Louisville grapples with two mass shootings within a week06:04
The Republican War on LGBTQ Pride06:23
Two women were denied medical care due to Florida's abortion ban09:35
NRA meets after a series of mass shootings across America04:39
Celebrating One Year of 'The Katie Phang Show'!05:12
Bombshell Thomas reporting renews call for SCOTUS reform06:31
GOP's Bizarre reaction to Trump's Indictment04:15
One-on-one with Michael Cohen09:19
Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood03:53
- Now Playing
Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson05:45
- UP NEXT
South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time07:22
Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court06:31
Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators08:05
Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Continue Amid Months-Long Absence07:13
Play All