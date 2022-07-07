IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

    12:00
    Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

    12:04
    Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

    08:51

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

    11:09

  • Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

    10:32

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

    10:40

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

    09:56

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

    11:38

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

    09:22

  • The future of IVF in post-Roe America

    08:35

  • Mark Cuban takes on rising drug prices

    08:40

  • Rabbi Barry Silver: The overturning of Roe v Wade is 'an abomination'

    06:54

  • Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

    11:52

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

    13:03

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

    07:53

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

    07:43

  • Trymaine Lee speaks with fathers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown & Jacob Blake

    07:07

  • Tensions escalate between DOJ & Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump ‘handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence’

    10:44

  • Jan. 6 committee wants a word with Ginni Thomas

    16:41

Katie Phang

Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

12:04

Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the conservative Supreme Court and we have seen little to no movement from the Biden administration to restore reproductive rights. The Nation’s Elie Mystal joins Katie Phang to discuss the inaction as well as what could be done right now to restore the right to an abortion. July 7, 2022

