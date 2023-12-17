DuBose on Giuliani Judgment: "This is a Historic Verdict"

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Georgia election workers who stood up to former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the lies he told about them, were awarded nearly $150M in damages. Katie Phang is joined by Von DuBose, one of the attorneys for Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, as these brave women turn their attention to holding Donald Trump accountable for his part in turning their lives upside down.Dec. 17, 2023

