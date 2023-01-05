IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Dowd: ‘Only area of disfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:11

  • Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    11:56

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Rep. Himes: ‘I want to hear from the adults in the room’ at FTX

    07:35

  • DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor

    09:07

  • Ted Lieu on lack of SCOTUS oversight: ‘Who do they think they are?’

    08:10

  • Mystal: Republicans ‘can’t win when they have impartial arbiters’ 

    11:49

  • Trump storage unit docs ‘icing on the cake’ says nat’l security attorney

    08:57

  • Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

    09:52

  • Fmr. FBI Special Agent says 11th circuit ruling ‘really embarrassing’ for Judge Cannon

    08:17

  • Kirschner on Trump’s actions on 1/6: ‘that is inciting an insurrection’

    06:51

  • Sen. Whitehouse and Rep. Johnson are demanding accountability from SCOTUS

    11:08

  • 1/6 Cmte. has already written 8 chapters of final report says Hugo Lowell

    10:51

  • Allen Weisselberg continues to shield Trump during Trump Org. trial

    07:33

  • New doc chronicles sex scandal that led to Jerry Falwell’s demise

    08:57

  • Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover

    11:17

Katie Phang

Dowd: ‘Only area of disfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

12:34

Republican Strategist Matthew Dowd joins Katie Phang to discuss the chaos and dysfunction on display as Republicans try to elect a Speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Dowd: ‘Only area of disfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34
  • UP NEXT

    Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:11

  • Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    11:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All