Katie Phang

Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests in Truth Social post

01:15

Former president Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he will be arrested next Tuesday and called for protests. The post comes as Trump could face charges in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. March 18, 2023

