IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  Conservative judicial kingmaker scores $1.6 billion donation

    09:21

  • Was Biden’s debt cancellation a bandaid on a hemorrhaging wound?

    08:57

  • FL State senator on Rubio’s ‘desperation cry’ for cash

    11:14
  • Now Playing

    Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Therapy dogs help Parkland shooting survivors get through sentencing trial

    05:00

  • Next steps surrounding the Mar-a-Lago affidavit explained

    09:53

  • Cheney’s loss shows GOP chose ‘Trumpism over democracy’

    12:08

  • Florida state attorney slaps Ron DeSantis with a lawsuit

    08:44

  • Florida court says teenager not ‘mature’ enough to have an abortion

    10:02

  • Which investigation poses the biggest threat to Trump?

    12:16

  • Herschel Walker responds to attack ad featuring ex-wife

    12:39

  • UT Senate candidate vows to take down ‘least productive senator’ Mike Lee

    08:38

  • Big Lie-backers could take over Arizona elections

    08:26

  • Will Alex Jones’ phone records be slam dunk for 1/6 committee?

    08:56

  • DOJ charges 4 officers in relation to Breonna Taylor death in 2020

    08:48

  • Michael Steele opens up about why he’s stayed in the GOP

    12:01

  • No criminal charges for DeShaun Watson despite 2 dozen accusers

    13:12

  • Fox News hosts embodies misogyny with comments about AOC

    12:49

  • America: land of the free unless you’re able to get pregnant

    11:34

  • Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

    08:46

Katie Phang

Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

10:08

New details continue to emerge from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago for sensitive documents. Security Lawyer Bradley Moss joins Katie Phang to discuss the latest.Aug. 25, 2022

  •  Conservative judicial kingmaker scores $1.6 billion donation

    09:21

  • Was Biden’s debt cancellation a bandaid on a hemorrhaging wound?

    08:57

  • FL State senator on Rubio’s ‘desperation cry’ for cash

    11:14
  • Now Playing

    Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Therapy dogs help Parkland shooting survivors get through sentencing trial

    05:00

  • Next steps surrounding the Mar-a-Lago affidavit explained

    09:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All