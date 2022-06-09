IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Republicans have no ideas’ on guns

    08:32

  • Charles Blow: We live in the age of “Too Far”

    07:36

  • Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58

  • QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

  • Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns

    11:08

  • Joyce Vance on the possibility of repealing the Second Amendment

    09:41

  • ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-15

    08:17

Katie Phang

Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

06:22

The first public hearing from the January 6th committee is tonight and The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell joins Katie Phang to provide a preview of what to expect.June 9, 2022

  • Retired millionaire to send 30,000 Chicago students to college for free

    09:31

  • GOP lawmakers vote against gun measures despite victim testimony

    13:35

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Frmr HUD Secy. Castro on skyrocketing housing costs

    07:19

  • Fmr. GOP rep. & Fred Guttenberg discuss & debate gun safety

    16:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All