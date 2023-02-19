IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New documentary tracks rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    Determining Trump's next move

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

    03:33

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

    04:33

  • Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

    06:19

  • Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

    04:09

  • Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33

  • Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

    08:34

  • Frmr. Capitol Police Chief says he was not warned of ‘significant concerns’ for 1/6

    07:08

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Dowd: ‘Only area of dysfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34

  • Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:18

  • Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court

    08:20

  • Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    12:03

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Rep. Himes: ‘I want to hear from the adults in the room’ at FTX

    07:35

  • DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor

    09:14

  • Ted Lieu on lack of SCOTUS oversight: ‘Who do they think they are?’

    08:10

Katie Phang

Determining Trump's next move

07:40

Many still believe former President Donald Trump will be the eventual 2024 GOP nominee, despite new contenders in the race and his escalating legal problems. Mary Trump, niece of the former President, discusses Trump's next move.Feb. 19, 2023

  • New documentary tracks rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

    06:21
  • Now Playing

    Determining Trump's next move

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Civil rights activists protest DeSantis' anti-woke agenda

    03:33

  • Father of Michigan State University shooting survivor details harrowing moments texting daughter

    04:33

  • Rep. Jim Himes joins The Katie Phang Show

    06:19

  • Manhunt underway for male suspect in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All