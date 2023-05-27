IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

DeSantis' presidential Twitter announcement falls flat

07:51

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially threw his hat in the ring for 2024 in a glitch-filled Twitter announcement with Elon Musk. Former Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo and Fernand Amandi join Katie Phang to discuss how he will measure up against former President Donald Trump.May 27, 2023

