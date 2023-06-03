IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Behind the power and threat of A.I.

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Democratic congressional staffer shares deeply personal abortion story

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Federal prosecutors obtain tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified docs

    06:59

  • Authors, writers, poets concerned over increase of book bans across the U.S.

    05:58

  • Trump-appointed Judge Kacsmaryk set to hear Planned Parenthood lawsuit

    04:56

  • Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview

    03:52

  • NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

    05:42

  • DeSantis' presidential Twitter announcement falls flat

    07:51

  • New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications

    05:29

  • One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

    06:14

  • The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood

    05:34

  • Gun Violence and U.S. Tourism

    06:14

  • The cost of DeSantis' war on culture

    07:13

  • Katie Phang's message to moms

    03:03

  • A Year After the Buffalo Mass Shooting

    07:11

  • Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

    05:13

  • Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities

    07:35

  • How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology

    06:16

  • Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills

    06:15

  • New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape

    05:43

Katie Phang

Democratic congressional staffer shares deeply personal abortion story

05:23

Sarah Drory, Deputy Communications Director for Rep. Ro Khanna, joins Katie Phang to discuss her personal journey of having an abortion and the importance of destigmatizing this choice amid the GOP's repeated assaults on reproductive rights.June 3, 2023

  • Behind the power and threat of A.I.

    06:31
  • Now Playing

    Democratic congressional staffer shares deeply personal abortion story

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Federal prosecutors obtain tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified docs

    06:59

  • Authors, writers, poets concerned over increase of book bans across the U.S.

    05:58

  • Trump-appointed Judge Kacsmaryk set to hear Planned Parenthood lawsuit

    04:56

  • Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All