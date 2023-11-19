Deal to release Hamas hostages in exchange for pause in fighting could be reached

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now on Peacock: Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes on the final stop of the “Why Is This Happening?” tour

Katie Phang

Sources are telling NBC News that U.S., Israeli and Hamas negotiators are closing in on a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports on the details of the unfinished arrangement and the conditions within the Al-Shifa hospital.Nov. 19, 2023

