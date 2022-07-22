Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The U.S. is not doing enough to combat climate change09:39
George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’15:06
Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation09:32
Now Playing
Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row08:14
UP NEXT
Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf08:24
PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code11:48
WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS09:11
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 610:38
Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial10:45
Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.07:22
Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia09:59
Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’07:35
Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’07:19
Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner09:02
Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’09:52
Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 11:04
Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 12:00
Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court12:04
Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies08:51
Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 11:09
Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row08:14
Despite the fact that many Americans have moved on, Covid-19 is still wreaking havoc across the country. Dr. Ebony Hilton joins Katie Phang to discuss where we are in the pandemic. July 22, 2022
The U.S. is not doing enough to combat climate change09:39
George Conway calls out Donald Trump’s ‘depravity’15:06
Fmr. Pence aide reacts to Secret Service audio during evacuation09:32
Now Playing
Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row08:14
UP NEXT
Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf08:24
PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code11:48