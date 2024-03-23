IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congress passes $1.2 trillion government funding bill
March 23, 202402:00
  • UP NEXT

    House Swipes Up on Bill to Ban Tik Tok, Future in Senate Uncertain

    03:44

  • Americans Stranded in Haiti amid nation's ongoing chaos and violence

    05:01

  • Michael Cohen: 'Donald Trump will be held accountable' despite hush money trial delay

    07:53

  • Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Legacy of Love, Courage and Activism

    06:56

  • 'There was a lack of reason...' George Conway reacts to the SCOTUS ballot ruling

    04:58

  • 'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

    12:17

  • In a Trump dictatorship, the Supreme Court would 'quickly become irrelevant'

    05:28

  • Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'

    05:03

  • Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal

    09:19

  • 'I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided'

    07:35

  • Alabama Embryo Ruling is a 'Dream Stealer'

    04:57

  • Speaker Johnson has no control of his Republican caucus

    05:15

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: 'I’ll take the guy who's 81 over the guy who has 91 felony counts'

    07:20

  •  "The legal standard has gotten lost..." DA Willis' fiery testimony prompts divided reactions

    05:30

  • The threat Alexei Navalny's death poses America

    05:39

  • 'Justice Never Sleeps and Neither Does Trump's Legal Team'

    06:05

  • 'The Brothers Sun' star Sam Song Li discusses AAPI representation, being a child of immigrants

    04:49

  • Florida abortion amendment faces arguments in state Supreme Court

    04:43

  • 'The Biden economy is strong and they need to lead with this' - Former GOP Comms Director

    07:20

  • Legal Limbo: Judge Chutkan Delaying Interference Trial May Not Be Boon for Trump

    05:29

Katie Phang

Congress passes $1.2 trillion government funding bill

02:00

The Senate voted to pass a $1.2 trillion government funding bill in the early hours of March 23, briefly lapsing the deadline to avert a government shutdown. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the last-minute effort to fund labor and education and House Speaker Mike Johnson's job security. March 23, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    House Swipes Up on Bill to Ban Tik Tok, Future in Senate Uncertain

    03:44

  • Americans Stranded in Haiti amid nation's ongoing chaos and violence

    05:01

  • Michael Cohen: 'Donald Trump will be held accountable' despite hush money trial delay

    07:53

  • Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Legacy of Love, Courage and Activism

    06:56

  • 'There was a lack of reason...' George Conway reacts to the SCOTUS ballot ruling

    04:58

  • 'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

    12:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All