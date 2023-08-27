IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

CIVIL RIGHTS, POLITICS, AND THE JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING

10:07

Charles Coleman Jr., MSNBC Legal Analyst And Civil Rights Attorney,  and Christina Greer, Associate Professor Of Political Science at Fordham University join Katie Phang with their thoughts and reactions on the tragic racially motivated Jacksonville, Florida shooting.Aug. 27, 2023

