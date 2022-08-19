Cheney’s loss shows GOP chose ‘Trumpism over democracy’

Liz Cheney went up against the Big Lie, and the Big Lie won. Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer joins Katie Phang to discuss Cheney’s loss to Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in Wyoming, and what it means for the Republican party moving forward. » Subscribe to MSNBC: http://on.msnbc.com/SubscribeTomsnbc About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Connect with MSNBC Online Visit msnbc.com: http://on.msnbc.com/Readmsnbc Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube Find MSNBC on Facebook: http://on.msnbc.com/Likemsnbc Follow MSNBC on Twitter: http://on.msnbc.com/Followmsnbc Follow MSNBC on Instagram: http://on.msnbc.com/InstamsnbcAug. 19, 2022