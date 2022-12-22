IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

09:11

The January 6th Committee has officially held its last hearing and has made criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn was on duty during the insurrection and joins Katie Phang to reflect on the committee’s work.Dec. 22, 2022

