IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58
  • UP NEXT

    QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • Report: Trump expressed approval of ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    08:44

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • ‘Hold each other’: El Paso lawmaker’s message for Uvalde

    10:38

  • Swalwell: Show America where Republicans stand on guns

    11:08

  • Joyce Vance on the possibility of repealing the Second Amendment

    09:41

  • ER doctor who treated mass shooting victims talks AR-15

    08:17

  • Figliuzzi: Elon Musk should take a class at the FBI 

    10:10

  • Republicans openly embrace Hungary’s authoritarian leader

    10:22

  • The real root cause of the baby formula shortage

    09:40

  • The asymmetrical warfare between Fox News and mainstream media

    07:42

  • Assemblywoman from Buffalo: ‘I will not stoop to your hate’

    10:15

  • Stefanik challenger on ‘great replacement’ rhetoric

    09:05

  • 1/6 committee member on DOJ transcript request

    11:49

  • Steele to 1/6 committee: ‘Enforce the damn subpoenas’

    12:41

Katie Phang

Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

11:58

Canada is taking a strong stance against gun violence by attempting to pass legislation that would halt the sale of handguns and institute a mandatory buyback program for "assault-style weapons.” Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino joins Katie Phang to discuss.June 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Canada takes swift action on gun safety post-Uvalde

    11:58
  • UP NEXT

    QAnon leader backing candidates for secretary of state

    07:51

  • ‘NRA Republican’ turns in his AR-15 after Uvalde shooting 

    07:48

  • Trump-world legal memo lays out plan to overturn 2020 election

    07:58

  • Mallory McMorrow won’t let GOP colleagues silence her

    10:00

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All