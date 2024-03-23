IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bruce Lee's brainchild ‘Warrior’ blends action, history with stellar AAPI-led cast
March 23, 202407:43
Bruce Lee's brainchild ‘Warrior’ blends action, history with stellar AAPI-led cast

07:43

Cast members of Netflix's ‘Warrior’ Dianne Doan, Olivia Cheng and executive producer Shannon Lee join Katie Phang to discuss what's next for the historical drama, what Bruce Lee's vision for this show is and how this impacts AAPI representation in Hollywood.March 23, 2024

