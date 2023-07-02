IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sarah McBride hopes to make history as first transgender member of Congress

    05:44

  • Fmr. Trump Associates Talking to Investigators

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    Black Maternal Health Crisis

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of new Florida laws go into effect

    07:00

  • Baltimore mayor to mass shooter that killed 2: 'We will find you'

    01:23

  • The creative team behind "Joy Ride" talks about new movie and AAPI representation

    07:31

  • HBCUs brace for influx of applicants after SCOTUS ruling

    06:44

  • Katie Phang's message to dads

    03:31

  • The danger of Third Parties and Donald Trump

    07:09

  • Donald Trump's Unprecedented Indictments

    05:45

  • From Tragedy to Triumph: Iam Tongi's Historic 'American Idol' Win Defies the Odds

    05:31

  • Yusef Salaam Reacts to Donald Trump's Second Indictment

    06:25

  • Woman forced to carry nonviable pregnancy to full term under restrictive FL law

    09:02

  • PGA facing backlash for alliance with Saudi-backed league

    04:32

  • Congressional Republicans side with Trump

    07:54

  • Elie Mystal: 'By switching lawyers [Trump] creates delay in his own trial process'

    06:00

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's indictment in the classified documents case

    09:07

  • GOP 2024 rivals defend Trump after indictment

    06:23

  • Right wing conservatives react to Trump's indictment

    05:31

  • Trump indicted in classified docs case

    04:49

Katie Phang

Black Maternal Health Crisis

04:48

Pregnancy-related death rates are the highest in 60 years, and for Black women, it's become a literal life-or-death situation. According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to suffer serious pregnancy complications than White women. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the U.S. black maternal mortality crisis at the annual Essence Fest forum in New Orleans.July 2, 2023

  • Sarah McBride hopes to make history as first transgender member of Congress

    05:44

  • Fmr. Trump Associates Talking to Investigators

    08:25
  • Now Playing

    Black Maternal Health Crisis

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of new Florida laws go into effect

    07:00

  • Baltimore mayor to mass shooter that killed 2: 'We will find you'

    01:23

  • The creative team behind "Joy Ride" talks about new movie and AAPI representation

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All