IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

    05:42

  • DeSantis' presidential Twitter announcement falls flat

    07:51

  • New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications

    05:29

  • One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

    06:14

  • The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood

    05:34

  • Gun Violence and U.S. Tourism

    06:14

  • The cost of DeSantis' war on culture

    07:13

  • Katie Phang's message to moms

    03:03

  • A Year After the Buffalo Mass Shooting

    07:11

  • Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

    05:13

  • Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities

    07:35

  • How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology

    06:16

  • Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills

    06:15

  • New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape

    05:43

  • 9 dead in Texas outlet mall shooting

    04:45

  • Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

    05:58

  • Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

    07:36

  • Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53

  • Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

    05:45

Katie Phang

Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview

03:52

The Atlantic's Graeme Wood joins Katie Phang to discuss his new interview with right-wing billionaire and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. His controversial companionship with Justice Thomas is under scrutiny after reporting from ProPublica reveals Crow allegedly showered Thomas with undisclosed lavish gifts and luxury trips.May 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Billionaire Harlan Crow speaks on relationship with Justice Thomas in new interview

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP issues Florida travel advisory

    05:42

  • DeSantis' presidential Twitter announcement falls flat

    07:51

  • New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications

    05:29

  • One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

    06:14

  • The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All