Barbara McQuade: 'Big victory not just for E. Jean Carroll but for the rule of law'

Katie Phang is joined by MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade to discuss the massive $83.3 million sum that a nine-person New York jury ordered Donald Trump to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll as a result of his defamatory comments towards her. They also discuss how quickly Carroll may receive the payment after an expected appeal.Jan. 27, 2024