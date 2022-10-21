IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

Bannon busted: Trump's fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time

08:18

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022

